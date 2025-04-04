By Vinny Porco

Thursday evening, the Cardinal received former U of L President Kim Schaztel’s resignation letter via request to the University. It is two sentences long.

President Schatzel’s abrupt resignation just over one week ago came as a surprise to many at the University of Louisville. Since then, rumors and suspicions as to why she left have been widespread across the University campus and the greater Louisville area.

However, what’s often been missing from these various rumors is the presence of any evidence, especially that which would come from Schatzel herself. In fact, Schatzel has been notably absent from any circulation of news or public outreach since the date of her resignation.

Just following the University Board of Trustees meeting that took place Wednesday, March 26, chairwoman Diane Medley responded to media questioning with not much insight about the situation. In reference to the resignation, as well as Schatzel’s relationship with the Board of Trustees, she said little more than, “With any position times change. The goals of Dr. Schatzel changed, our goals changed, and we were very fortunate to have the ability to name Dr. Bradley who had already been here, so we don’t lose any momentum.”

We need to hear from Schatzel. Whether she affirms that “times change” or even just lets us know that she’s okay, anything is better than two sentences and silence. Let’s fill the blank space of this letter. Let’s hear the full story.

Like for instance, why she broke her contract with the university which explicitly states she must give them 90 days notice.

A closer look of her contract indicates this may not have been out of the blue. One section notes that the Board of Trustees was to evaluate her performance and compensation in March of 2025. Instead of awarding a raise, they accepted her resignation.

Transparency is a reasonable call to action in a perfect world. The truth is, both President Schatzel and the Board of Trustees have signed non-disparagement agreements limiting any further discussion regarding her resignation and their working relationship of just over two years.

Unfortunately, Schatzel’s resignation letter serves as a reminder that we will likely never know the true details behind her abrupt departure, or why the University has to pay her $700,000 to go away.