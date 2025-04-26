By Arial Collins

Whether you’re trying to make a statement or simply throwing something on, fashion is the ultimate way to express yourself. With UofL having such a diverse student body, students all over campus are showcasing their own unique styles.

Kira Pongyaht, a public health student, found that college has allowed her to evolve her style.

“I used to try very hard on my outfits in high school and was influenced a lot by Korean fashion trends. But ever since college, I’ve shifted more towards comfortable styles. I used to wear heels a lot in high school, but with walking around on campus and my long days, I’ve become a lot more practical with my outfits,” says Pongyaht.

Communication student August Green also expressed the impact walking on campus has on her style.

“The weather has an enormous impact on what I choose to wear on that day. In high school, I wore a lot of layers and bold prints, which I still do sometimes, but on campus, I walk everywhere, and my commutes are usually fifteen minutes. I try to choose a basic item that I can build from, like a pair of jeans or a cute skirt, and wear a print on top of it. I’ve also matured into not being opposed to duller colors like browns and tans.”

The way you dress may align with your personality or contradict it completely. For Pongyaht, her work ethic reveals itself in casual and office-style outfits. As for Green, her bubbly personality can be seen through more conversation-starting outfits.

However, Pongyaht and Green confess that there were previous elements of their style that they’d prefer to leave in the past.

“I used to love a good flannel tied around the waist underneath a baggy hoodie. It just looked dumb as I got older. I don’t think I could ever be seen in a flannel like that again. It just gives me middle school angsty teen energy,” said Pongyaht.

Along with this, Green shared, “I used to wear a lot of hair accessories like bows and 3D headbands. I don’t really wear a lot of hair accessories anymore because my hair is styled and has evolved. I have started pushing boundaries with my hair, so I no longer need to cover it with an accessory.”

Both students highlighted a specific item in their wardrobe that helps them feel most like themselves.

“I have this white babydoll lace top that I thrifted a long time ago. I absolutely love it. I love the way it fits and the way it looks. It just makes me feel good about myself when I do wear it,” said Pongyaht.

“One item in my wardrobe that makes me feel most like me is my bowling alley sweater. It is something very kitsch and out there, and it’s unique. I like having items that no one else would want to wear or find cute because that’s what makes fashion, fashion,” said Green.