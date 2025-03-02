By Jai’Michael Anderson

On Friday, Feb. 28 University of Louisville students organized a statewide “Day of DEI” advocating to keep diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on Kentucky campuses.

The action comes in response to recent government opposition to DEI such as HB4, which was introduced to the Kentucky General Assembly last month.





















































The bill would require public institutions to remove any DEI programs, offices, positions, and initiatives by June 30, and prohibit spending on DEI-related training.

The Student Coalition for DEI at U of L organized the protest alongside United Campus Workers and Kentuckians for Higher Education.

“Kim Schatzel does not represent the student body at the University of Louisville, so we’re here to stand up and say no to anti-DEI if she won’t do it for us,” said Savannah Dowell, an organizer for U of L’s DEI coalition.

They wrote at least 50 postcards to legislators before gathering over 200 students and faculty with chalk and signs at the Student Activity Center (SAC). They marched to Grawmeyer Hall for another rally outside the president’s office.

DEI Coalition members from every public university in the state joined in on the action with similar demonstrations.

Various U of L community members spoke at the rally including professors, RSO leaders, alumni, and graduate students. Their messages discussed the importance of DEI on campuses while criticizing U of L’s administration — they demanded open opposition to HB4.

Shortly after HB4 was introduced, the administration stated that the legislation was being analyzed for potential impacts on campus. The following statement was included in the letter.

“As the administration has stated previously, the University of Louisville is committed to following all state and federal laws and policies, but we also are dedicated to advocacy on behalf of our students, faculty and staff as well as ongoing dialogue with our elected officials.”

Dr. Ricky Jones, U of L professor of Pan-African Studies, criticized the university’s statements on DEI outside of the SAC.

“When a leader of any university says, ‘Of course, we will follow the law,’ they are saying to you they are willing to bow to unjust laws and allow you to be traumatized,” said Jones.

“All that time of being scared and nice with people who ain’t nice to you – that shit is over.”

While marching through the Humanities Quad, chants from protesters called the actions of President Kim Schatzel, and Lee Gill, Vice President of Institutional Equity, cowardice.

“Schatzel, Schatzel, you’re a sellout, pack your bags or get the hell out.”

Bradley Price, junior, and Dowell, senior, have fronted the coalition’s actions. The two said they had the idea to reignite the coalition last semester in anticipation of more legislative rollbacks and have taken charge of coordinating with student leaders across Kentucky to organize the Day of DEI.

Dowell claims Schatzel abandoned the university’s former goal to become a premier anti-racist institution.

“Kim Schatzel does not care about her students, however much she wants to say she’s about student success,” said Dowell citing Schatzel’s declination to discuss the DEI open letter submitted earlier this year.

A meeting with Gill was held as an alternative; community members in the meeting demanded stronger communication from university administrators and questioned job safety if HB4 comes to passage, said Dowell.

According to Dowell, the coalition also wanted to discuss how to help the university lobby in Frankfort with Gill. She called the meeting unproductive and emotionally draining, saying Gill had a condescending tone towards students.

“We want to support you (President Schatzel) and your fight in protecting this institution,” said Dowell. “She has no interest in doing that because she’s not really fighting for us.”

Price serves as the media coordinator for the coalition, and left a final message for President Schatzel.

“Do something.”

John Karman, Interim vice president of communications and marketing, submitted the following statement to the Louisville Cardinal in response to Friday’s demonstration.

“The University of Louisville respects the rights of its students to voice their opinions on topics of importance to them. A college campus is a place where the free expression of different viewpoints is essential to the promotion of critical thinking and inquiry.”

Photos // Vinny Porco, Jai’Michael Anderson, The Louisville Cardinal