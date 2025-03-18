By Jai’Michael Anderson

After a year as University of Louisville’s executive vice president and provost Gerry Bradley is leaving for the same role at the University of Cincinnati. UofL President Kim Schatzel announced it Tuesday in an email from the Office of Communications and Marketing.

Bradley, who joined UofL as the dean of The School of Dentistry in 2016, served as interim provost in January 2022 before officially taking on the role in Februrary 2024.

“During his tenures as provost and interim provost, Dr. Bradley had a significant and positive impact on the Division of Academic Affairs as well as the university. Under his leadership, the university made a strong commitment to enrollment growth, student success and academic excellence,” wrote President Schatzel in the announcement.

“Dr. Bradley added outstanding leadership to the university through his hiring of eight deans, oversaw several successful accreditation reaffirmations and fostered the development and launch of several new academic programs. He is a highly regarded member of the university’s senior leadership team and a most valued advisor to me.”

Kathryn Cardarell, Dean of Public Health and Information Sciences (SPHIS), will serve as the interim provost beginning May 1. Shortly after the announcement Carderell released an announcement reassuring SHPIS students and faculty about the change.

“I understand this news may bring about a mix of emotions. I want to assure you that this decision was made with great care and deep consideration for the School of Public Health and Information Sciences (SPHIS) and the vital work we do together every day,” wrote Cardarell. “I recognize change can be challenging and I am confident with your support, we will navigate this interim period together.”

A national search for the permanent position will be launched by April 4. along with more details regarding the search commitee and timeline.