Want to learn more about The Louisville Cardinal and U of L’s Communication Department? On Wednesday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to noon, the department is hosting its annual Communication Student Showcase.

The event, which is held in the Strickler Hall lobby, exhibits the achievements of communication students and the work they have completed in their respective classes. Members of the campus community — not just communication students and faculty — are welcome to attend.

The Louisville Cardinal editors and staff will be there to showcase our publication and our weekly coverage of events in the Louisville community.