By Sara Montoya

Amid ongoing revisions to the services provided by the University of Louisville, one of the most widely used software suites is under threat. Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes renowned programs like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, may no longer be available as a free resource in the future.

In late January the university circulated a survey to faculty and staff asking how important they think the Adobe software is.

The potential loss of these tools would have far-reaching financial, educational, and professional consequences.

Since 2021, Adobe services have been provided for students and faculty at U of L, allowing them to access all of the platforms offered on Creative Cloud. While in many cases the software is used for creative endeavors, its applications are much broader. Across multiple departments, Adobe products are employed for a variety of important projects. From researchers using Photoshop to create visuals of their data to engineering students demonstrating new processes through Premiere Pro, its versatility has made it an essential resource for both academic and professional development.

Eden Baize, a student majoring in History and double minoring in Spanish and Latin American studies, highlighted the importance of Adobe for herself and other students.

“I’ve had a number of classes which assigned projects that I literally could not have done without Adobe software… tons of students rely on it for class [and] do things like build resumes and apply for jobs,” Baize said.

There’s still uncertainty surrounding the software’s future at the institution. It has yet to be decided whether U of L will remove the free service for students and faculty or what alternatives might be offered. However, the financial repercussions could be significant.

Paying for an individual Creative Cloud plan is expensive, especially for college students already juggling major expenses. If Adobe’s products are mandatory for their classes or degree, it creates a new financial burden that many may struggle to afford, ultimately affecting their overall education.

“It’s about who has access to money, and you would expect that… this would be an understood resource that’s part of being a university student, and that’s the way I see it too because I want my classroom to be equitable,” said Mary Carothers, a professor at U of L’s Hite Institute of Art and Design.

While the Digital Media Suite provides an additional space for students to use the services on school computers, its availability would be severely limited if there’s an increase in the number of people using it, which Carothers argues is ultimately counterproductive.

“You can’t have all students lining up to use the computer space… and the computers are going to cost more than the program itself so it’s back to square one,” she said.

The potential loss of Creative Cloud would not only affect students’ access to essential tools, but could undermine the institution’s overall educational and professional impact.

“With U of L already experiencing a resource crisis, cutting it is absurd,” Baize said. “Students can’t see overworked mental health counselors, and they can hardly schedule appointments with our slammed academic advisors. This is not the resource that needs the university’s attention.”