By Arial Collins

This semester has had its ups and downs with the weather conditions. With frequent transitions from warm, sunny days to snowy, frigid ones, students are forced to adjust to the extreme weather while still balancing their studies. However, students have managed to push through this semester despite its snowy setbacks. Two U of L students shared their opinions on the extreme weather and how it impacts their day-to-day campus lifestyles.

Izaiah Robison, a junior majoring in industrial engineering, prepared for seasonal changes this semester by switching out his wardrobe. He noted how he arranged a collection of winter clothing, like sweaters, hats, and gloves, to help him stay warm during his commutes to class.

Kiana Newell, a junior majoring in biology, also shared her preparation routine for the changing weather.

“My parents usually bring me my warmer clothes and shoes, we’ll get some groceries that’ll last a while, and make sure my car maintenance is up to date,” said Newell.

While both students claimed to not experience any specific seasonal mental health challenges, they agreed that the weather can affect their academic motivation. Newell expressed how she sometimes doesn’t feel like going to class when it’s raining, and Robison shared the same sentiment but regarding the cold.

“When it’s colder out, it’s harder to get up and go to classes because I don’t want to go out into the cold. When it’s warmer, it usually means it’s toward the end of the spring semester, which is exciting and motivating because it means summer break is coming up and you’re in the home stretch,” Robison said.

Additionally, both students discussed the university’s handling of extreme weather situations.

“I think campus is fine for extreme weather. Some of the sidewalks in less used areas like the Speed School go unsalted when it’s icy and snowy, which can be dangerous, but I haven’t had any experiences of classrooms being too hot or cold,” said Robison.

Newell added, “At times, I feel like for student safety and those that commute, they could let us know a bit earlier about campus closings.”

However, to make the most of the current cold and snowy season, each student shared their favorite thing to do on campus during this time. Newell expressed how she enjoys going to grab a hot drink with friends or stopping at Insomnia Cookies for a warm cookie. Robison explained how he likes to go play basketball at the Student Recreation Center on campus. Despite the extreme weather fluctuations this semester, students are still managing to adjust and find ways to navigate their academic responsibilities.