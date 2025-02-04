By Sara Montoya-Obando

As the political landscape of the United States once again shifts under a new presidency, an important piece of its long-running efforts toward equality is threatened. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs focus on ensuring equality for people of various socioeconomic, religious, and racial backgrounds. They remove barriers to important opportunities such as higher education or professional positions, allowing people to be judged based on qualifications rather than attributes that are not in their control.

These programs are commonly misconstrued as unfair advantages for diverse individuals, primarily by President Trump, who pushed to dismantle DEI as one of his first acts in office. He referred to it as “actively [using] dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion,’” as he motioned to lay off all federal DEI employees. Its dissolving at the federal level could lead to significant repercussions, equally devastating individuals nationwide.

Savannah Dowell, a student at the University of Louisville and a member of the student coalition fighting for the program to stay, emphasized the negative effects that potential anti-DEI efforts would have on campus life.

“People are not ready for what this university could look like without RSOs that operate within a cultural and equity center, without our race-based scholarships, without diverse areas of study, like Pan-African studies, gender studies, or disability studies,” she said. Dowell also urged anyone interested in taking action to sign the open letter provided by the coalition, as well as to contact state representatives and voice concerns.

Many students and faculty members participate in groups dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion on campus, notably a major selling point in the university’s recruitment efforts. The Office of Institutional Equity highlights this commitment on its website:

“The University of Louisville strives to foster and sustain an environment of inclusiveness that empowers us all to achieve our highest potential without fear of prejudice or bias.”

Eliminating DEI would not only undermine this core statement but could also discourage potential students and staff from applying, damaging U of L’s reputation as an inclusive institution.

The consequences of DEI’s removal would extend to students and staff alike, as the programs also protect resources available for teaching, dictate allowed curriculum, and impact research and mentoring.

“There could be limited funding for wide-reaching groups, including first-generation college students, rural students… and international students,” said Dr. Melanie Gast, an Associate Professor of Sociology at U of L.

Gast’s experience as a professor also provides an essential perspective on the struggles that faculty such as herself could face.

“For staff, the importance of support systems, the importance of professional development programming, success, and well-being are all part of the job we do… those resources definitely have the potential to be negatively impacted by anti-DEI legislation,” Gast said.

While tensions remain high as the issue develops, students are encouraged to use their voices and drive change within the institution. Advocacy, leadership, and even creative outlets help bring awareness to what’s at stake, a point heavily emphasized by Dr. Rasean Crawley.

“Don’t be overwhelmed by the rhetoric that is being spewed from the White House… challenge those inaccuracies, challenge what’s being said on both sides,” Crawley said. “At the end of the day we need everyone to come together for the success of our university, but also for the success of the people that make up the university.”