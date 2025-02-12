By Halley Taylor

As Valentine’s Day comes up, everyone is preparing for the best way to celebrate it. Typically, thoughts about this holiday go straight to fancy dates, activities, and gift-giving with one’s significant other. However, Valentine’s Day is simply celebrated with the people you love, and the Louisville Ladybirds know just how to do it.

The Ladybirds, U of L’s competitive dance team, have a roster of 40 girls, so team bonding is very important to them. This is especially true for Simone Oliver, a senior dancer on the team.

“Team bonding is essential to me because not only do I get to know my teammates on a personal level, but I feel like it enhances our performance when it comes to nationals,” Oliver said.

This attitude spans farther than just Oliver. Natalie Page, a freshman, feels similarly.

“I love spending time with the team because we are always there for each other no matter what. I love my teammates so much and think team bonding is so important to the relationship we all have,” she said. According to Page, this creates an atmosphere that makes the team feel like family.

Valentine’s Day can be hard for people who are single in a world full of couples. The Louisville Ladybirds create a different perspective by sharing this day as a team filled with platonic love.

“Being with the team on this holiday is so exciting and creates a fun atmosphere for one another.” Having this fun atmosphere within the team shows just how special this team is to one another and all the memories being created

There is a lot of love to be shared among the athletes. The Louisville Ladybirds represent a loving, fun, and special atmosphere. With all of this love, it is so special to be with one another on Valentine’s Day. Having a team to share this holiday with makes it that much more special.