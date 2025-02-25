By Sara Montoya-Obando

As efforts to curb illegal immigration increase in the United States, many scramble to make sense of the new federal and state regulations. Amid confusion about their rights and unlawful arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), individuals and families are left in limbo, unsure of their safety and legal protections. This includes students and staff at the University of Louisville, as the institution could soon become a target for immigration officials despite the city’s historic sanctuary status.

U of L acknowledged the increased presence of immigration enforcement in a letter from the Office of Communications & Marketing, which addressed new regulations from the Department of Homeland Security. The letter briefly outlined the privacy protections for student, staff, and patient information under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). It specified that any requests for information should be “immediately forwarded to ULPD [University of Louisville Police Department] representatives,” who would ensure that “federal privacy requirements are followed.” However, the document provided no further clarification beyond FERPA and HIPAA.

Some students felt that the lack of depth in the letter was concerning. “It’s not reassuring at all,” said one international student, who chose to remain anonymous. “It doesn’t say what happens if an immigration officer asks me for my information. What happens if I say no? Or worse, what happens if I’m detained even though I’m here legally?”

Both the Chief of ULPD and Interim Vice President of U of L’s Communications & Marketing declined to answer further questions about the rights of students and staff at the institution.

Growing concerns about immigration enforcement are not uncalled for. President Trump declared soon after his inauguration that ICE officials can now raid churches and schools, dismantling any space previously designated as safe from prosecution. Republican Kentucky lawmakers are also working to pass a bill that would outlaw “sanctuary policies,” which prevents local police from questioning any individual’s immigration status or participating in raids.

Even those with legal status are not immune to questioning or deportation. This became painfully clear when ICE, despite claims that its enforcement efforts target only undocumented immigrants, began arresting lawful permanent residents and citizens. A recent case that has sparked national outrage involved a Puerto Rican military veteran who was detained without a warrant, even after presenting his valid military identification to officials as proof.

“We have to be very careful of what’s going on around us,” the anonymous student emphasized. “While there’s a lot of support, there’s also a lot of uncertainty. I just want to feel safe.”