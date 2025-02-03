By Jai’Michael Anderson

On Jan. 31, the Student Activities Board (SAB) hosted its annual International Fashion Show with “Night at the Museum” as the theme.

U of L students proudly put their respective cultures on display presenting an array of clothing styles, songs, and dances from around the world to a lively and supportive crowd.

The event featured various performances from groups like the Bollywood-fusion dance team Cardinal Saathiya, The Tau Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc, the K-pop group K’motion, and VSbae from the Vietnamese Student Association. Students representing Asia and Latin America also performed songs and dances respective to their cultures.

Africa had the most participants with more than 20 students walking the runway for the continent.