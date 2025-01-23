The 2025 Royal Court of the Kentucky Derby Festival has elected its five Princesses. These five young women will compete for the title of Derby Festival Queen. This prestigious program selects candidates who excel not only in academics but also in poise, intelligence, and community service. The Royal Court serves as official ambassadors of the festival, representing both Louisville and the Commonwealth. Hannah Rager and Lilly Deljoo have been chosen by the selection committee to join the Royal Court. They are both students at the University of Louisville. Rager’s Resilience

Hannah Rager, a sophomore from Bremen, Kentucky, is a double major in marketing and sports administration. She stated that though Louisville is newly her home city she is honored to pay homage to the area while also representing her roots from Western Kentucky.

“Being selected as a Kentucky Derby Festival Princess is an incredible honor and a reflection of the values and dedication I strive to embody,” she said.

She stays active with the raiseRED Dance Marathon and the Order of Omega. Rager is a Vogt Scholar and Vice President of Kappa Delta Sorority. These experiences have come together to strengthen her resilience and deepen her passion for leadership and service.

Rager said this role is a way for her to continue “creating change and inspiring others to do the same.”

Deljoo’s Determination

Lilly Deljoo, a 24-year-old medical student from Louisville, Kentucky, earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychobiology from UCLA. She regularly volunteers for causes like Rescues and Roses and supports Operation Smile’s global surgical missions. Lilly shows dedication to service through her work with the Kentucky Human Rights Collaborative.

Deljoo stated that her dedication to local and global charities and active participation in her school community have further prepared her to take on this responsibility. Additionally, the princess role is something she has been familiar with for a while.

“I remember watching the princesses as a child and looking up to them with admiration,” she said. “To now have the opportunity to step into that role, represent our commonwealth, and help spread the magic and spirit of the Derby is deeply meaningful to me.”

Tips for Future Campaigning Candidates