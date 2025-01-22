The University of Louisville’s Student Organization Activity Board (SOAB) hosted its spring Recognized Student Organization (RSO) fair in the Red Barn on Jan. 21, 2025. Members of the different RSOs handed out applications for their respective organizations along with free items such as stickers, candy, and plushies of Louie the Cardinal. The Lunar Lion Dance Organization even brought out a couple of props for their display to gain a greater student interest at the event.
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Members of the Lions Club International pitch new membership to students during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Members of Black and Brown Pre Law Society hosting their booth during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Members of the Seeds Ecology Club pitch new membership to students during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Props for the Lunar Lion Dance on display during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Members of Raise RED pitch new membership and sign ups for fundraising to students during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Members of Med Life UofL pitch new membership to students during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Students representing clubs host booths during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Members of the Residence Hall Association raise awareness of their goals to students during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Members of the Secular Student Alliance hand out stickers to students during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Members of Salud pitch new membership to students during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 21: Members of Spanish Club pitch new membership to students during the Student Oragnization Advisory Board Spring RSO Fair at the Red Barn on January 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Carter/The Louisville Cardinal)