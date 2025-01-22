The University of Louisville’s Student Organization Activity Board (SOAB) hosted its spring Recognized Student Organization (RSO) fair in the Red Barn on Jan. 21, 2025. Members of the different RSOs handed out applications for their respective organizations along with free items such as stickers, candy, and plushies of Louie the Cardinal. The Lunar Lion Dance Organization even brought out a couple of props for their display to gain a greater student interest at the event.