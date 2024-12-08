Dear Freshman,

I can’t believe we are already at the end of the semester! It’s crazy how quickly time has flown by. For me, it’s especially bittersweet because I’m a senior, and I only have one more semester left until I’m done with college. It’s a strange feeling knowing this chapter is closing, but I hope that by now, many of us have established some good friends and found a sense of home here at U of L. I also hope that by this point, you’ve gotten the hang of things so that next semester can be smooth sailing.

Now, as we approach finals, I know there’s a lot of stress in the air. I hope everyone feels prepared, but if you don’t, don’t panic! Whether this is your first time taking finals in college or your last, here are a few tips to help you ace them and feel confident going into your exams:

Create a study schedule : Don’t cram! Break up your studying into manageable chunks and stick to a plan. This way, you won’t feel overwhelmed. Prioritize your subjects : Focus on the classes or topics you feel least confident in, but don’t neglect the ones you’re comfortable with entirely. Take breaks : It might sound counterintuitive, but your brain needs rest. Take short breaks to refresh your mind. Get enough sleep : Don’t underestimate the power of rest. Sleep is crucial for memory retention, and being well-rested will help you think clearly during your exams.

After finals, it’ll be time to start thinking about next semester. If you haven’t figured out what you want to major in yet, it’s okay. It’s totally normal for it to take some time to find your passion; that’s just part of the process. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone with some of your gen-ed classes. Sometimes, the classes you least expect to enjoy turn out to be the ones you wish you could take again. Take this time to explore different interests — you never know where it might lead.

As I sit here writing my final post, I’m filled with a mix of emotions. I’m so sad to be making my last post, but I want to wish all of you the best of luck with your finals and the rest of your year. I hope you all have safe travels home for the holidays, and remember that no matter where you are in your journey, you’ve got this. Keep pushing forward, and always believe in yourself.

Best of luck, and take care!

Sincerely,

Kayla Francisco