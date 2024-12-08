The Black and Brown Honor Society hosted a poetry slam on Nov. 21 in collaboration with The White Squirrel — U of L’s literary magazine — and The Louisville Cardinal. Rebekah Flowers, a senior double major in Photography and Psychology, took home first place with her poem “Savior.” Read her winning poem below:

“Savior”

By Rebekah Flowers

Jesus

Your Jesus

The white man’s Jesus

The white man’s Savior

With the white man’s eyes

And the white man’s hair

Now tell me he’s mine too

Oh, how overjoyed I must be

The white man has come to save me

Saved me by putting me in chains

Oh yes Oh yes, I am blessed

Saved me by forcing my knees to the ground

Cold and wet with my ancestor’s tears

Surrounded by my mouthless advisors

In place of their lips is that Holy Scripture

Underneath those pages their lips are crying for mercy

To escape from underneath those suffocating words

Oh yes Oh yes, we are blessed

Bang…bang goes the gun….I mean gong of freedom

Ready to whisk us away into conformity, if ignored then

Gladly we’ll be adorned with rope necklaces accompanied best by branches

We sing your songs of pain, but we hum our songs of freedom

While hymns are sung at our feet

Symbolizing our walk to judgment

Heads bowed, symbolizing sympathy

Oh yes Oh yes, how can I not be blessed?

The native tongue which carried the unsung burdens of lost culture

The tendency of uncultured terms to fall from out lips

And the prominence of those kinky curls to surface when doused with water

All of this can be cured by that white savior

And his various white methods

Oh yes Oh yes aren’t we all blessed

But truly, my Savior is no white man

My Savior can not be contained to that tainted image

My Savior has bronze skin, and hair like wool

And with our chains are pulled to safety

Safety where we may finally rest

Oh yes Oh yes, now I am truly blessed