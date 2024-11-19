By Tyler Bright

Louisville defensive back Tayon Holloway has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on charges of assault and strangulation.

Holloway is alleged to have attacked a woman after she tried to stop him from smoking marijuana Sunday night.

The 20-year-old pleaded not-guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court Monday.

Holloway is scheduled back in court for Nov. 26.

The incident marks a significant setback for the redshirt sophomore, who transferred to Louisville from North Carolina.

Holloway, a key contributor on defense this season, which included a massive blocked field goal for a touchdown against Georgia Tech earlier on in the season.

Most recently on the field, the redshirt sophomore drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Stanford, putting them in field goal range for their game-winning kick.

The program has said it is reviewing the matter carefully and is gathering more information.

Photo // LMDC