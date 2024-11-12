Dear Freshman,

Hi everyone! I hope you’re all doing well and hanging in there as we approach the end of the semester. It’s hard to believe how quickly time has flown, and I know this stretch can feel like a lot with finals and everything piling up. Just remember — you’ve got this.

Let’s take a moment to reflect on the recent election. I hope everyone had a chance to get out and vote. For me personally, being able to vote is a privilege that I’m deeply grateful for, especially as a Hispanic female. I know this election season stirred up a lot of feelings; some of us might feel excited, while others may feel disappointed. Regardless of the outcome, what’s most important is that we continue supporting one another. Sticking together and uplifting our community, no matter the political landscape, is key to fostering the positive change we all want to see.

With Thanksgiving break coming up, I wanted to ask if any of you are going home for the holiday or planning to stay in Kentucky. It’s the perfect time to rest, recharge, and spend time with family and friends. And, believe it or not, when we get back from break, it’ll feel like we’re practically starting semester two. Time flies — it feels like we just started, doesn’t it?

As we look forward to the new semester, I encourage you to consider trying something new, like joining a club. The university has so many different clubs and organizations to explore. Here are a few you might find interesting:

1. Active Minds at UofL – This club is dedicated to mental health awareness, and it’s a fantastic community for supporting each other’s well-being. Members work on initiatives to de-stigmatize mental health issues and promote wellness on campus.

2. SAB (Student Activities Board) – If you’re interested in event planning, creativity, and making campus life more exciting, SAB is a perfect fit. They organize campus events, from themed parties to guest speakers, providing fun and engaging opportunities for all students.

3. Habitat for Humanity – If you’re looking to get involved with community service, Habitat for Humanity is a great choice. You’ll have the chance to work on real projects that make a difference in Louisville’s local community, helping to build homes and hope for those in need.

If you don’t see a club that quite fits your interests, remember that you always have the option to start your own! The university offers resources to help students bring their ideas to life, so don’t be afraid to reach out and make it happen.

I’ll leave you with some encouragement as we head toward the finish line:

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill.

You’re doing amazing, and every day, you’re one step closer to reaching your goals. Remember to lean on each other, stay positive, and enjoy every moment.

Best of luck, and have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Warmly,

Kayla Francisco