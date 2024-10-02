By Caroline Gibbs

At the University of Louisville, faculty and staff demonstrate a deep commitment to student success through various initiatives including cultural center events, student success conferences, and, most importantly, career fairs. These fairs are not complex or intended to stress students; instead, they are opportunities for administrators to educate and inspire.

Attending career fairs is crucial for students as they provide direct access to potential employers, valuable networking opportunities, and insights into industry trends. These experiences empower students to make informed career choices. For administrators, these they serve to expand professional networks, understand workforce demands, and strengthen the university’s connections across various sectors. This ultimately enriches the academic environment and fosters collaborations that benefit both students and the institution.

On September 25, a career fair focused on Public Health, Human Services, and Healthcare took place. Freshmen Shavelle and Juan expressed enthusiasm about engaging with several corporations that piqued their interest. Shavelle, majoring in public health, and Juan, majoring in social work, both shared that their biggest takeaway from the fair was the internship opportunities available to them. It is gratifying to see young students so proactive about their futures; thinking about career opportunities, such as internships, is never too early.

Jessie Willis, Program Manager at Pharmacord, and Madison Doley, Program Supervisor at the same organization, participated in this career fair for the first time this year. They both emphasized the importance of educating and inspiring students to pursue healthcare opportunities. Doley reflected on her own university experience, expressing appreciation for U of L’s commitment to student success.

“They are dedicated to supporting every student in achieving their career goals,” Doley said.

The University of Louisville’s College of Business reports that 92% of its undergraduate students are placed in jobs after graduation. Career fairs like this one play a significant role in making that statistic possible, providing a vital platform for students and employers to connect.