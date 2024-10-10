Dear Freshman,

I hope you’re settling into campus life and starting to feel at home here at the University of Louisville. Can you believe we’re already in week eight of the semester? Time flies!

I have to ask: are you excited for the big Miami versus Louisville football homecoming game in a couple weekends? It’s one of the most anticipated games of the season, and I can already feel the energy building around campus. Whether you’re a die-hard Cards fan or new to the football scene, this is going to be an experience you won’t want to miss! It’s the perfect excuse to hang out with friends, throw on your best red and black gear, and show off your Louisville pride. Trust me, being in the stands cheering alongside your fellow Cards is a memory you’ll carry with you long after graduation. It’s also a great way to get involved and meet new people, especially if you’re still figuring out where you fit in. Events like this game help make campus feel more like a community, and before you know it, you’ll feel like you belong here just as much as the rest of us.

On another note, you may have noticed that some of the fraternities on campus have been hosting voter registration drives in the past few weeks. They’ve been out and about encouraging students to register for the upcoming election. I think this is such an incredible initiative because voting is one of the most powerful ways we can make our voices heard. The upcoming election is a pivotal one and it’s important that we all take the time to get informed and vote. As young adults, we have the unique opportunity to shape the future, so let’s not take that responsibility lightly.

Now, as exciting as football games and voter registration are, I know that academics are starting to pick up and assignments might be piling up for some of you. Don’t worry, I’ve been there. One piece of advice I have for tackling those upcoming projects is to take advantage of the study rooms in the library. Grab a few friends, book a room, and have a focused “study grind” session. It’s a great way to make sure you’re getting things done while also staying social and motivated. Plus, working in a group can help you bounce ideas off each other, and let’s be honest — it’s more fun than studying alone in your dorm room.

Also, don’t forget that the library has tons of resources to help you out. The Writing Center is available to look over your papers and give you tips on how to improve your writing, and there’s also free tutoring for just about every subject you can think of. You don’t have to struggle through assignments on your own there’s so much support here for you, so don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it.

I’ll leave you with this: “Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out” – Robert Collier. It’s all about staying consistent, showing up, and doing your best each day. You’ve got this, and you’re exactly where you’re meant to be. Have a wonderful week, enjoy the game, and go Cards!

Sincerely,

Kayla Francisco