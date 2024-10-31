By Jai’Michael Anderson

Election day is almost here. Kentucky voters will factor into a slew of races across the state ranging from local, federal, and judicial positions. In addition, two state constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot.

The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5 with early voting lasting until Saturday, Nov.2.

Here are some things to consider before heading to the polls.

What to bring

A valid photo ID is required to vote in Kentucky. This can be a driver’s license or a state-issued identification card. Other accepted forms of identification include passports and cards issued by schools and the military.

Early Voting

In-person, no-excuse absentee voting will occur on Oct. 31 and continue through Saturday, Nov. 2.

Voters in the Louisville area can choose from twenty different locations to cast their ballots for early voting. The locations, found below, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Berrytown Recreation Center: 1300 Heafer Rd., 40223

1300 Heafer Rd., 40223 Bowman Field-Administration Building: 2815 Taylorsville Rd., 40205

2815 Taylorsville Rd., 40205 Cyril Allgeier Community Center: 4101 Cadillac Ct., 40213

4101 Cadillac Ct., 40213 Epiphany United Methodist Church: 7032 Southside Dr., 40214

7032 Southside Dr., 40214 Goodwill Opportunity Campus: 2820 W. Broadway., 40211

2820 W. Broadway., 40211 Immanuel United Church of Christ: 2300 Taylorsville Rd., 40205

2300 Taylorsville Rd., 40205 Jefferson County Clerk’s Office-West Branch: 228 Amy Ave., 40212

228 Amy Ave., 40212 Kentucky Center For African American Heritage: 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., 40203

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., 40203 Lyndon Elks Lodge #2052: 904 Ormsby Ln., 40242

904 Ormsby Ln., 40242 New Zion Baptist Church: 1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr., 40211

1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr., 40211 Okolona Christian Church: 10801 Faithful Way., 40229

10801 Faithful Way., 40229 St. Andrew United Church of Christ: 2608 Browns Ln., 40220

2608 Browns Ln., 40220 St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church: 4335 Hazelwood Ave., 40215

4335 Hazelwood Ave., 40215 Sun Valley Community Center: 6505 Bethany Ln., 40272

6505 Bethany Ln., 40272 Teamsters Local Union #783: 7711 Beulah Church Rd., 40228

7711 Beulah Church Rd., 40228 The Arterburn 310 Ten Pin Ln., 40207

310 Ten Pin Ln., 40207 The Heritage-Shively Park: 1901 Park Rd., 40216

1901 Park Rd., 40216 The Jeffersonian: 10617 Taylorsville Rd., 40299

10617 Taylorsville Rd., 40299 Triple Crown Pavilion: 1780 Plantside Dr., 40299

1780 Plantside Dr., 40299 UofL Shelby Campus-Founders Union Bldg. Rm 218: 450 N. Whittington Pkwy., 40222

Know your ballot

The Kentucky ballot features six presidential candidates and their running mates this year.

Donald J. Trump/VP J.D. Vance (Republican)

Kamala D. Harris/VP Tim Walz (Democrat)

Jill Stein/VP Sampson Lebeau Kpadenuo (Green)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr./VP Nicole Shanahan (Independent)

Shiva Ayyadurai/VP Crystal Ellis (Independent)

Chase Oliver/VP Mike Ter maat (Libertarian)

U.S. House, state House, state Senate, and state Supreme Court races will also appear on the ballot. Voters can find their sample ballot by visiting ky.gov.

Voters across the state will also have the opportunity to weigh in on two measures on the back side of the ballot.

Amendment 1 would add a specification to the Kentucky constitution that prohibits non-citizens from voting in the state. A vote yes would state that a voter is in favor of adding the specification.

Amendment 2 would allow the state to spend public funds on non-public K-12 schools. The question will be presented on the ballot in the following wording:

To give parents choices in educational opportunities for their children, are you in favor of enabling the General Assembly to provide financial support for the education costs of students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are outside the system of common (public) schools by amending the Constitution of Kentucky as stated below? IT IS PROPOSED THAT A NEW SECTION BE ADDED TO THE CONSTITUTION OF KENTUCKY TO READ AS FOLLOWS: The General Assembly may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools. The General Assembly may exercise this authority by law, Sections 59, 60, 171, 183, 184, 186, and 189​ of this Constitution notwithstanding. YES NO

Election day voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Visit the Voting Information Center to check your registration status and find your polling place.