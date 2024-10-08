By Jai’Michael Anderson

“No justice, no peace.” Chants calling for action echoed throughout UofL’s campus Monday afternoon. Students and community members from several organizations marched in response to the past year of Israel’s bombings in Gaza and recent escalations in Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

The march began at the Thinker statue in front of Grawmeyer Hall and traveled through the Humanities Quad, culminating outside the SAC for a rally urging young people to take action. They called for a disclosure of funds from UofL and divestment from companies like Boeing citing them as weapon suppliers for Israel.

The students represented members from a range of groups including Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine, Young Communist League, Young Democratic Socialists at UofL, and United Nations Association-Women at U of L.

The respective organizations announced they are partnering to form a new student coalition, Louisville Student Union for Divestment (LSUD). Their group will further their calls for divestment and disclosure of funds from the university.

Several students spoke at the rally outlining the United States’ historical ties with Israel. LSUD representatives also provided information about their organization and urged other student groups, including non-political ones, to support their divestment calls.

The protest received a mixed response from the UofL community. Some showed their solidarity by joining in on the chants while others walked by laughing. One passerby yelled at the group, “Go Israel.”

Others curiously watched as the march took place or ignored the march. However, the majority of those acknowledging the protest pulled out their phones to record or take pictures.

The march and rally were part of a national call for a week of rage by Students for Justice in Palestine and marked their fourth day of action.

Photo Courtesy // Jai/Michael Anderson, The Louisville Cardinal