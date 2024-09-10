By Dan Greer

The Men’s Soccer team took to the road Sep. 9 for the Cardinal’s rivalry game against the Kentucky Wildcats. The battle for the bluegrass was a top 25 matchup with the Cards at No. 15 and the Cats at No. 16.

The slugfest grows chippy

The first half saw no ball enter the net in spite of 16 shots total from both teams.

The two teams shared a physical match living up to the Bluegrass rivalry.

With the game still scoreless by minute 57, each side saw their sides with 10 men after a pair of ejections. Kentucky was given a straight red card, and Louisville’s Olayinka Ogunleye earned his second yellow seeing him off the pitch.

This was in addition to a number of other yellow cards delivered throughout the match in the heated rivalry.

On the attack

After a long, scoreless second half, Louisville began to control possession and was able to put up five shots to put pressure on the Kentucky defense.

In the 89th minute, the ball was thrown to Jack Lewis who made a quick pass to the hero of the game, Leon Kondic. Kondic fired from the right side of the box and entered the net.

The game ended in a 1-0 victory for Louisville.

With the last-minute decider, the Cardinals saw themselves winning in Lexington for the first time since 2014.

Student Logan Gish traveled to the game to witness the late goal. “It was so relieving to see the deciding goal so late in the game. With an exciting and physical game as it was, it was a great way to wrap it all up.”

The 4-1 Cardinals head to Pittsburgh Friday for an ACC showdown.

Photo Courtesy // Tommy Quarles, UK Athletics