Dear Freshman,

Happy Fall Break! Can you believe we’ve made it this far into the semester? It’s been a fun ride so far, but here we are, taking a much-needed breather. I hope these next few days give you the mental refresh you need. If you’re traveling out of town, have a blast but remember to stay safe and be smart!

Now, on a more serious note, I hope everyone is doing alright with the current hurricane situation. It’s been rainy and windy for a while now, but the forecast shows that the rain should start subsiding in a day or two. In the meantime, I hope you’re staying dry and safe wherever you are.

Fingers crossed the weather clears up by Sunday because we’ve got a HUGE game coming up! Our women’s volleyball team is facing off against Stanford at the Yum Center, and trust me, you don’t want to miss it. Volleyball games are my absolute favorite at UofL—there’s nothing like the energy in that arena. You can truly feel the passion from the girls through the fans, and the excitement is contagious. I’m sure the crowd will be massive, especially after last week’s game against Nebraska, where we broke the record for the largest crowd in UofL volleyball history!

I hope to see a lot of you there, cheering them on and showing off your Louisville pride. Let’s make that energy even bigger this time!

Speaking of amazing events at the Yum Center, Louisville Live is just around the corner! If you haven’t heard of it yet, it’s one of the best events of the year, showcasing our basketball teams and bringing the whole campus together. It’s free for students, and trust me, the excitement is off the charts. The date’s are Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., so mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable night!

I hope you all enjoy the rest of your break, and I’ll see you back on campus soon!

Go Cards!

Kayla Francisco