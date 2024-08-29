By Ebony Ray

The university will soon have the full complement of the “Divine Nine” Black fraternities when Iota Phi Theta returns.

The Epsilon Iota Chapter of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated, was chartered on the campus of the University of Louisville on April 7, 2001. They have been off campus since 2018 but will return on Aug. 31.

“We are excited to bring back old traditions with the Epsilon Iota Chapter,” said Graduate Advisor Trace Williams. “It gives us the opportunity to make new traditions and make change here on campus and in the community of Louisville.”

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity was founded at Morgan State University. On Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech. Three weeks later 12 men in Baltimore founded the fraternity on the pillars of scholarship, leadership, citizenship, fidelity and brotherhood.

The fraternity is widely known by their charcoal brown and gilded gold, centaur mascot, and motto: “Building traditions not resting upon one.”

On campus, there is excitement about their return, particularly within the NPHC community.

“I’m thrilled about the return of the Iotas, both from a Greek perspective and in my role as NPHC President,” NPHC President Chris Matos said. “Since my freshman year I’ve heard countless students express their enthusiasm and anticipation for their return. Now, with 10 organizations under NPHC—comprising 9 traditional Greek organizations and one affiliated group—we have a unique opportunity to enrich our Greek community.”

Matos is most excited to collaborate with the organization and plan events with the other NPHC organizations.

“Together, we can build a vibrant and inclusive Greek experience that meets the expectations and aspirations of our students,” he said.

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity returning to campus will complete the full divine nine’s presence on campus. Member say this is important because it gives opportunities to increase diversity and inclusion on campus.

“It gives great opportunities for aspiring Greeks to have the full picture and more options to choose from,” Williams said.

NPHC advisor Keira Martin agrees, citing unity and collaboration as the most important factors.

“Having all nine organizations on the yard is immensely significant. Each organization brings its unique history, values, and traditions, collectively contributing to a more inclusive environment,” Martin said. “Ultimately, it enhances the overall college experience, promotes student retention, and prepares our members to be impactful leaders in their communities and beyond.”

To learn more about the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, their new member presentation is Saturday, Aug. 31. at 5:55 p.m. in Strickler Hall’s Middleton Auditorium.