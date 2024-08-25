By Dan Greer

Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium set the stage Aug. 22 for the Louisville Cardinal’s first game of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Soccer season against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The first half began like a heavyweight boxing match; the Cards and the Dolphins both getting a feel for their opposition. The two teams shared the ball evenly before the deadlock was broken in the 38th minute, a cross by Louisville’s Noah De Blasis was met with a thunderous header by Josh Jones. Louisville led 1-0.

Only a minute after the cards scored, Sander Roed took a shot at the Dolphins that was quickly deflected, luckily the deflection fell to the feet of Gage Guerra who fired the ball into the back of the net.

The Cards now led 2-0, a score that would hold into halftime.

The Cardinals’ back line played a great second half, continuing to hold Jacksonville at bay. In his debut, Keeper Harvey Sellers earned the team their clean sheet, saving the only two shots on goal by the Dolphins.

Louisville would hold on to win 2-0

Passion over presence

With the season starting strong, fan and student Jackson Goddard is excitement for the games to follow. In spite of the stadium seeing minimal turnout, he has optimism for the season to come, saying: “I can’t wait to see this stadium get packed the way it did last season. The atmosphere is 10 times better when the fans are here.”

Another student, Parker Leachman avidly follows the No. 24 Cardinals every year. “I believe this will bring the Cards up two spots on the poll, possibly another two if they win against Tulsa next week.”

With a 1-0 season start in their hand, the Cards will head to Tulsa on the road to play Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Photo Courtesy // Chris Carter, U of L Athletics