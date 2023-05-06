By Anthony Riley

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione and trainer Brendan Walsh have won the 149th Kentucky Oaks, riding Pretty Mischievous. Gaffalione will race in the Derby tomorrow, riding Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit.

The 3-year-old fillies competed in a series of 13 races for the $1.25 million dollar prize. Total attendance surpassed 100,000 people for the first time since 1999.

Pink, among other spring fashions, was the color of choice on Oaks Day, promoting breast cancer awareness.

File Photos // Anthony Riley, The Louisville Cardinal //