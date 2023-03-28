Louisville, KY (March 8, 2023) – Danny Wimmer Presents is excited to announce the biggest Bourbon & Beyond lineup yet after a record-breaking attendance of over 140,000 in 2022. The unique festival, celebrating the perfect blend of bourbon, food, and music, celebrates what makes Louisville such a beloved festival destination.

“Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky,” says Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true.”

Hailed by Forbes magazine as “One of America’s most unique festival offerings,” Bourbon & Beyond continues to live up to its reputation as The World’s Largest Music & Bourbon Festival with a wide array of talented music acts along with the best pours and tempting eats from Kentucky’s favorite establishments. For the first time ever on the Bourbon & Beyond stages, the festival welcomes headliners Bruno Mars, The Killers, and The Black Keys, along with the return of Brandi Carlile after her unforgettable performance last year.

“We were totally blown away by Brandi Carlile’s performance at Bourbon & Beyond last year. She is the voice of a generation and her set had such an impact on the crowd, we immediately knew we had to bring her back as a headliner,” comments Wimmer. “Having her return as a headliner, along with Bruno Mars, The Killers, The Black Keys as well as 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Duran Duran, wow…we can’t wait to share the great community and spirit of bourbon country with the world.”

Over 65 musical acts in total will perform over the four-day festival. In addition to headliners Bruno Mars, The Killers, Brandi Carlile and The Black Keys, the 2023 lineup includes 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran, Billy Strings, The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, Blondie, Train, Hozier, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, Ryan Bingham, Babyface, Midland, Bastille, Spoon, The Gaslight Anthem, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Guy, Aloe Blacc, Wayne Newton, Mavis Staples, City and Colour, Inhaler, Paolo Nutini, ZZ Ward, Fantastic Negrito, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Luke Grimes, The Lone Bellow, Joy Oladokun, Maggie Rose, Hailey Whitters, Darrell Scott Band, Danielle Ponder, Dumpstaphunk, Boy Named Banjo, Brandy Clark, John Primer, Willie Jones, Stephen Wilson Jr., Drayton Farley, Goodbye June, As You Were, Vivi Rincon, Kelsey Waloon, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, The Lil Smokies, Twisted Pine, The Cleverlys, Town Mountain, Della Mae, Sunny War, Lindsay Lou, Dan Tyminski, and Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen.

In addition to the amazing musical acts, Bourbon & Beyond festival-goers will be treated to one-of-a-kind festival experiences throughout the weekend. The four-day event will feature daily workshops and demonstrations at the Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage Presented by Kentucky Proud and the Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage Presented by GE Appliances, pairing world-renowned master distillers and celebrity chefs with guest artist appearances and a who’s who of Kentucky personalities. The programming is hosted by Chefs Amanda Freitag, Chris Santos, and Ed Lee, along with the lead bourbon buyer in the United States, Chris Blandford, plus Blind Bourbon Live: Fred Minnick. The complete bourbon and culinary lineup will be announced this summer.

“Bourbon & Beyond is by far my favorite festival of the year! I am thrilled to be back in 2023 for the incredible music lineup, the tastiest cocktails and of course the food,” says Chef Amanda Freitag. “It combines all my favorite things in one weekend. I get to hang out with my buddy Chris Santos from Chopped and we get to play on stage with other great chefs from around the country. See you there!”

“I am beyond excited to be back hosting the culinary stage at Bourbon & Beyond after all the fun we had last year! This year’s lineup is bigger and better than ever and joining me will be the amazing Amanda Freitag,” says Chef Chris Santos. “This festival of revelry, amazing music, fine bourbon and culinary delights is simply the perfect party weekend and I’m honored to be a part of it. September can’t come fast enough!”

Bourbon lovers will be able to stop by Chris Picks MiniBar for select single barrels curated especially for the festival; the Hunter’s Club for rare and vintage sips; the Kentucky Distillers’ Association Craft Bourbon Bar for hand-picked craft distillery tastes; the George Dickel Flight School for daily step-by-step tastings where fans can learn about the art of bourbon; and the Jim Beam Tiki Barrel Bar for the perfect oasis to make the festival vacation complete. In addition to select bourbon experiences, fans can rejoice in other cocktail offerings including the Highland Grounds Wine Garden and Blackened Presents, The Whiskey Bar.

Another highlight of the weekend will be spending time in the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar. Featuring the best bluegrass bands, a podcast taping (or two), line dancing AND expertly curated picks of Kentucky’s finest, the bourbon trail is coming right to Bourbon & Beyond.

Bourbon & Beyond festival Visit thefestival website for a complete description of festival experiences.

“As not only partners, but also fans, our team is excited for this year’s Bourbon & Beyond. September will showcase Kentucky’s hospitality and food scene to those expected to visit from 50 states and over 20 countries,” said David S. Beck, president & CEO of Kentucky Venues. “We appreciate the continued collaboration with Danny Wimmer Presents in hosting and growing this festival in the heart of Bourbon country.”

Calling Louisville, KY home, Bourbon & Beyond is the companion festival to Louder Than Life, which takes place the following weekend, September 21-24, 2023. With the back-to-back festivals, 275,000 fans turned out in 2022, creating over $43 million in local economic impact, an attendance boom at all bourbon distilleries along the urban bourbon trail, and more than 50,000 hotel nights.

Bourbon & Beyond is proud to elevate the festival camper experience with Glamping offerings for both tent and RV in the Barrel and Oak Coves. VIP passes include exclusive perks with options including The Mint VIP Experience and Angel’s Envy Beyond VIP, which features all-inclusive drinks and complimentary curated bites from chef Anthony Lamas of Louisville’s famed Seviche restaurant. Visit Single day, weekend, and VIP passes, along with camping are on sale now for as low as $10 down at BourbonandBeyond.com , or fans can purchase festival passes at DWPBourbon.com to utilize ShopPay or AfterPay payment methods. New in 2023,is proud to elevate the festival camper experience with Glamping offerings for both tent and RV in the Barrel and Oak Coves. VIP passes include exclusive perks with options includingand, which features all-inclusive drinks and complimentary curated bites from chefof Louisville’s famedrestaurant. Visit BourbonAndBeyond.com for details on VIP passes.

Bourbon & Beyond is also partnering with Fuse to provide exclusive pass and hotel bundles. In addition, fans who are interested in celebrating back-to-back weekends in Louisville with both Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life can purchase an Exacta Pass for less than $60 per festival day (Exacta Pass starts at $459.99 plus fees).

The Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center are located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.

Photo Courtesy // Bourbon and Beyond //