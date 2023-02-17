By Hevin Ramsey–

The SAB hosted a skate night for students in the SRC on Tuesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The SAB provided free skates, or students brought their own to participate in the night full of laughter, fun, and excitement. Students also had opportunities to teach and support each other if it was their first time in skates. There were also plenty of alternative games, such as Jenga and corn hole, for those who wanted to sit and spend time with friends instead of skating.

Photos by Hevin Ramsey// The Louisville Cardinal