By Anthony Riley–

The Speed Art Museum finshed up its Alphonse Mucha exhibition this past Sunday, Jan 22. The Speed displayed over 120 different pieces of Mucha’s work during the exhibition on loan from the Mucha Trust Foundation.

The exhibit was a rare one–it’s the first time Mucha’s work has been on display in America in over 20 years. Otherwise, Mucha’s work is only accessible via the Mucha Museum in Prague, and exhibitions outside of Europe are rare.

Mucha had a significant impact on both the European and American Art Nouveau movements. He was a professor at the Art Institute of Chicago for several years, and his work popularized the flowing florals and swooping designs of both art and architecture that arose in America in the first half of the 20th century.

“Alphonse Mucha (1860 – 1939) was one of the most celebrated artists in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. As an influential force behind the art nouveau movement, he created sumptuous posters and advertising—promoting such everyday products as cigarette papers and tea biscuits—that transformed the streets of Paris into open-air art exhibitions.” —From the Speed Museum’s website.

Photos By Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal