By Jacob Maslow – Branded Content

Every few years, college students scurry to uncover the latest data about which business majors offer the greatest chances of securing a job after graduation. It’s almost a cyclical phenomenon, as undergrads maneuver to select the right courses and declare their major fields of study. After locking in their preferences, they cross their fingers and hope that their choice remains on the hot list until they finally graduate and begin seeking work. Ironically, the roster of most employable majors doesn’t change very much from year to year.

Statistics and marketing routinely make the top ten. The same is true for stalwart subjects like finance, accounting, management, and IT-related majors. While there is probably too much emphasis on subjects and not enough on experience and internships, it’s still a good idea to review what business fields get the most attention from students as well as hiring agents. If you’re still on the fence about how to maximize the chance to land a worthwhile position after getting a diploma, consider the following subjects, all of which have the power to get you into the door of just about any corporation, startup company, or professional consulting firm.

Statistics

Statistics has been a go-to major for the numerically inclined for more than 50 years. However, recent modernizations in the form of big data generation, AI (artificial intelligence), and the digital revolution, in general, have led many students to explore the new wave of reporting and analytics subtopics that are gaining widespread popularity among business leaders all over the world. Visual analytics is the rising star in commercial fields that focus on information and data science.

Statistics majors are now focusing on the visual side of the equation by acquiring these relevant skills in their coursework and elective classes. It’s important to remember that visual analytics encompasses the full range of data collection, segregation, presentation, and more. While most people are familiar with the idea of visualization via infographics, the field of analytics is much broader, taking in the start-to-finish process of creating understandable visual data products.

Marketing

Marketing has long been a favorite of students who wanted a short job search after graduation. One of the reasons for the long-term solidity of the degree is that corporations and small firms are advertising more than ever before. With the advent of the internet, marketing experts with degrees and a few years of experience can virtually choose their niche and expect generous starting salaries.

Accounting & Finance

For more than a half-century, grads with financial and accountancy skills have been in high demand in the private and public sectors. Another alluring feature of these specialties is that, like lawyers, diploma holders with finance-related degrees can go into business for themselves as planners, tax consultants, and consumer counselors. Both offer advanced certifications for professionals who want to climb the career ladder swiftly.

CFPs (certified financial planners) and CPAs (certified public accountants) tend to earn the highest salaries and snag the best positions in their respective industries. But both certifications require about one year of additional study after graduating from college. There are other certification routes, but those two are by far the most popular.

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow //