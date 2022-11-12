By Joe Wilson —

Early in the morning on Nov. 12, a U of L student was shot on Third Street, near Belknap Campus.

In a university-wide email, U of L announced a student was attending a party near Central Avenue. Around 1 a.m., students were asked to leave the house. After a quarrel, shots were fired, hitting a female student.

The student was immediately taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, but police say there is no imminent threat to the campus community.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and the U of L Police Department are investigating the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.