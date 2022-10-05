By Joe Wilson —

The University of Louisville Police Department (ULPD) has released its annual crime statistics report, showing drug abuse and liquor law violations to be the most reported crime. The report also contains data about fire safety incidents on campus.

Titled “2022 Annual Security & Fire Safety Report,” the report compiles police report data between 2019 and 2021. The report also shows data from U of L’s Belknap, Health Sciences Center, and ShelbyHurst campuses.

Reported crimes on Belknap Campuses mainly consist of drug violations, liquor violations, robbery, burglary, and sex offenses.

On the Health Sciences Center campus, there was a small number of reported crimes in the last three years, all related to drug and liquor law violations. Out of the number of crimes reported, the Health Sciences Center reported a general decrease in liquor and drug violations.

Additionally, there were no reported crimes on the ShelbyHurst campus.

Issuing a statement alongside the report, Interim Chief Steven Green said: “We will continue to build and grow. It is my honor and privilege to lead the University of Louisville Police Department. Our team is stronger than ever and looks forward to serving our community. We encourage all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to be aware of the safety-related resources offered. Together we can commit to helping a better world take flight.”

U of L issued the report in accordance with The Clery Act, a federal law that requires higher education institutions to report crime statistics, and The Minger Act, a Kentucky state law that requires higher education institutions to report crime statistics to students.

The ULPD is a fully commissioned police department that receives law enforcement authority from provisions of Kentucky Revised Statutes 164.950-164.990. The ULPD works alongside the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) to report and respond to crime on U of L’s campuses.

File Graphic // Louisville Cardinal //