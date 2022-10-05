By Spencer Laws

Volleyball

Halfway through the regular season, the team is ranked #2 in the country. Coach Busboom Kelly and the team are very much favorites for the regular season title. The team picked up right where it let off following last year’s final four run.

In the month the girls put together a very impressive 8-1 record and produced 4 ranked wins in the process, including a nationally televised, gritty win in Lexington against #13 UK.

The ACC is very much in the hands of the Cardinals, who haven’t dropped a conference game yet.

Men’s Soccer

Louisville men’s soccer had a really good month, as they finished September with a record of 4-2-2, ranking as high as 10th ranked nationally. The team scored a very quality 2-1 win against #8 Pittsburgh at home on Sept. 23rd. The two losses of the month came from two very quality squads, #5 Kentucky and #7 Duke.

They next take a trip to South Bend, Indiana to face off with ACC foe Notre Dame. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier from there as Syracuse and Clemson take a visit later in the month. They finish off their regular season schedule with ACC Atlantic rival Wake Forest, who holds the top spot in the division currently.

The team is in a very good spot with a 2-1-1 conference record and third in the Atlantic division. If the team can put some conference results together they will have a shot at an ACC title.

Women’s Soccer

Women’s soccer faced a very tough schedule in the latter half of September, facing back-to-back top ten ranked ACC opponents. However, at the beginning of the month, the girls pulled out a big result, taking a 3-2 win over #23 ranked Memphis on neutral ground.

They followed up this result with back-to-back ties, 0-0 against James Madison and Indiana University. On Sept. 17th the team won their ACC opener against Miami at home, recording a shutout on the way to a 1-0 win.

The team has some work to do after dropping three ACC games in a row. On Oct. 6th Clemson travels to town; both teams need a crucial win to get back on track in ACC play.

Games left in their schedule include Boston College and Notre Dame at home, and then two road matchups in North Carolina against Duke and NC State. UNC comes to Louisville to close out the regular season.

Field Hockey

Throwing up an overall record of 9-2 (6-2 record during the month of September), the field hockey team is another team that is putting up a very impressive national campaign. The 2 losses include both of their ACC games, giving them a big hill to climb with the end of the regular season quickly approaching.

Nevertheless, the squad pulled out great wins against #4th Michigan and #13th Princeton. The team travels next to Winston-Salem to try and get their conference play record back on track with a win.

Other games in their schedule include Liberty University, Duke, and Ball State, followed up with a trip to New York to face off with Syracuse and Cornell. They close out their regular season with Boston College at home.

Cross Country

The Cross Country team has competed in two meets during the month of September, including the Covered Bridge Open in Boone North Carolina, where the men’s team finished 3rd, and the women’s team finished 6th.

On September 17th the teams traveled up to Terre Haute, Indiana to run. The men finished 5th and the women finished 8th.

The teams hosted a meet this past Saturday, October 1st at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park. This is where the NCAA Regional will take place at the end of the month. On October 14th the team will travel to Peoria, Illinois to compete in the Bradley Pink Classic, prepping before the ACC championship on October 28th in Charlottesville.

Photo Courtesy // GoCards.com //