By Anthony Riley–

Over the labor day weekend, Worldfest returned to the Belvedere in Downtown Louisville for its 20th anniversary. Cultures across various international countries showcased food, music, art, dance, jewelry, and much more. Stalls, food carts, lemonade stands and live music drew thousands of locals and out-of-towners over the long weekend. With more than 40 food vendors on site, and over 100 booths selling handmade arts and crafts, textiles, clothing, and much more, Worldfest celebrates international cultures and the growing immigrant population in Louisville.

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal