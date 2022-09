By Hevin Ramsey–

The SRC held a fun and exciting event for International Night with food and free t-shirts. Dance performances from student-organized groups Dancing with the Cards, Cardinal K-Pop Dance Team K^Motion, and Cardinal Bhangra. There was also an extensive array of student-run clubs, such as Kempo, fencing, table-top club, rugby, and so much more!

Photos by Hevin Ramsey//The Louisville Cardinal