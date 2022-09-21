by Jacob Maslow – Branded Content

We live smack dab in the center of the most competitive business environment ever.

Businesses today (especially e-commerce businesses, where an army of global competitors is always just a click or two away) need to be fast-moving, flexible, and agile. It’s essential to pivot quickly and capitalize on new opportunities as they become available.

Headless e-commerce is a perfect example of this approach to business today.

Basically separating the front end of a business from the back end of a business, allowing the customer-facing side of an operation to be tuned and tailored to multiple market segments, headless e-commerce is quickly becoming the “next big thing” in the online business space.

If you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge and setting up your headless e-commerce operation, here are a few benefits you’ll enjoy.

Almost Unlimited Customization Options

For starters, when you have a headless e-commerce platform, you can customize your customer experience in a way never before possible.

Because the back end of your business is separate and distinct from your business’s front end and customer-facing side, you can produce almost tailor-made e-commerce shopping experiences for every single one of your customers.

The result is a much better customer experience, with each of your customers feeling like they’ve finally found a shop built for just them – and that’s because it is!

Effortless Integration

Another significant benefit to using a headless e-commerce platform is your ability to integrate the backend of your business – the infrastructure of your operation – in many ways that wouldn’t have been possible to pull off before.

As a separate entity, your business backend can be combined and coupled with all kinds of frontends depending entirely on your traffic source, the market segment your targeting, and a whole host of other variables.

There’s a lot of freedom here!

Multichannel Experiences

With a distinct backend for your business that can be coupled with almost any type of front end, you can produce an online shop that works across various channels.

You can have a different social media front-end, a different email front-end, a different cold traffic front-end, and a different returning customer front-end…

… And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Best of all, you’ll be able to create an unlimited amount of new front ends for your business backend as often as you like. You’ll be able to capitalize on new opportunities as they become available in a way that would have been tough to pull off otherwise.

Easy Pivot and Capabilities

One of the most incredible things about headless e-commerce is its natural ability to help you pivot, iterate, and experiment without many roadblocks.

As we mentioned, you will be up against a ton of sophisticated and experienced competition (global competition) when you open up your e-commerce shop or business.

You’re going to need to be able to pivot. You need to be able to iterate new front ends and new customer experiences. And you need to have the flexibility to track your results, improve your shop, and then continue to refine and optimize from there.

Headless e-commerce makes all of that straightforward.

Closing Thoughts

Is headless e-commerce right for every single online shop out there?

That remains to be seen.

Are there a lot of really good reasons that folks are flocking to headless ecommerce when building out new shops and new online businesses?

You bet!

It’s well worth digging a little bit deeper into the ins and outs of headless e-commerce to figure out if this is something you should be taking advantage of now, especially if your competitors haven’t leaped forward yet already.

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow //