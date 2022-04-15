By Tate Luckey —

This weekend marks the second and final run of the Playhouse Theatre’s “Spring Shorts,” a collection of seven 10-15 minute plays written by university students. Directed by Geoffrey Nelson, many of the plays deal with topics ranging from aging parents to self-acceptance to Black Mirror-esque takes on the dangers of technology.

The show is broken into two acts, with a brief intermission. I particularly enjoyed the lighted humor and fourth wall break of Ross Just’s murder mystery “Curtain Call.” Flora Schildnecht’s “The Violin Lesson” is a powerful take on how degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia can sneak up on aging parents, resulting in family conflict. Katie Swain’s “The Proposal” starts act two off with a bait and switch in what a relationship proposal can truly mean.

To find out more about the show and playwrights or actors, click here.

If you’d like to sign up to attend any of the April 14-16 showings, you can do so here. There are 50 spots available each night with masks and proof of vaccination are required. If you’d like to donate to the Theatre Arts Program, you can do so here.

File Photos // U of L Theatre Arts Program //