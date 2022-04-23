By Jacob Maslow — Branded Content

When running a business, you likely want to maximize the return you get on business tools and assets while reducing how much it costs to use and run them. Saving a dollar here and there means more profits and a better bottom line.

Saving Money on Fleet Expenses

A fleet can be one of the biggest expenses for any business, no matter its size. It makes sense to do everything you can to save money in this area. One way of doing so is by using a GPS tracking solution for trucks for improved management. You won’t be able to save money in this area if you are not tracking as much data as possible. Your GPS truck tracking system could even be used to help you review fuel consumption. Rising gas prices have made it necessary to start cutting usage as much as you can.

Using electric or hybrid vehicles can reduce the cost of fuel. And you can also try to group deliveries in certain areas so drivers aren’t going too far out of their ways. Optimizing delivery routes can be helpful when you want to ensure no fuel is being wasted.

Choosing the Right Finance Options

Shop around before you commit to a growth plan. Just the same as you wouldn’t get involved in the stock market, or another financial entity, without research nor should you in terms of business growth. As your company grows, you may feel you need to bring on more debt so you can keep up with expenses. However, you don’t have to go into debt to be able to afford better equipment or assets.

One way of reducing costs is to least assets instead of buying it outright. Of course, ownership has the benefit of not requiring any money later on, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have to spend a lot of money. Leasing can leave the company with enough money to put toward other expenses without collapsing. And if you get a great agreement in your lease, you will be able to cancel the lease whenever you need to if you do find something good later on.

Cutting Costs in Other Areas

You can reduce business costs in many areas without bringing harm to your company. Hiring good employees can be expensive, so you might have your family members do certain things if they are offering to help. However, just make sure everyone is upfront about expectations. Someone may feel that because they are your friend or family member, they should receive more generous compensation than a regular employee.

But you can also work with independent contractors and employees so you do not need to pay for benefits like health insurance or certain taxes. And whether you have an employee or independent contractor, consider allowing them to work from home. That saves on office space, and when employees work from home, you may have them use their own equipment. Of course, it’s not all about how much you are spending on payroll. A good employee might cost more, but they can also provide better business value. An employee who is good at their job can often carry the same amount of work as a poor employee, so it will be cheaper in the long run to have good help.

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow