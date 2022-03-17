By Jacob Maslow — Branded Content

This year is the year of wellness. We are all more aware than ever of the importance of maintaining our health, especially amidst a pandemic.

While there are numerous trends to try, one that should be at the top of your list is IV vitamin therapy. You may have seen celebs post their own therapy sessions on Instagram,but what you may have not realized until now is that IV therapy is also accessible to you too.

If there is a reliable way to ensure that your body gets all the essential nutrients it needs, then IV therapy is certainly the way to go; there is a reason that it has skyrocketed to becoming one of the best wellness hacks over the past few years.

That is why we have created the ultimate guide for everything there is to know about IV vitamin therapy, from what to know beforehand to how to expect to feel during and after the session.

Defining IV Vitamin Therapy

You may be familiar with seeing IV drips in the hospital,but it is a common misconception that IV drips are reserved for sick patients only.

In fact, IV drips can be used in your very own home. Not only can it help those who are sick, but it can also help prevent you from getting sick. IV therapy administers the solution directly into your bloodstream.When it comes to a vitamin drip, you will get all the vitamins, minerals, and any other nutrients your body needs directly into your bloodstream. This allows your body to take direct action in both a preventative and proactive way.

The reason that IV vitamin therapy sessions are so effective is that it allows your body to absorb the majority of the solution you are being administered. This means that your body will have everything it needs to either recover or get stronger and healthier.

How Does IV Therapy Help

While we have explained that IV therapy is helpful for your wellness, how exactly does it benefit you? Here are five benefits of doing IV vitamin therapy.

1. Enhances Your Mental Wellbeing

Not only does IV vitamin therapy help your physical wellbeing, it can also help improve your mental wellbeing. This is because when your body has the proper nutrients, it is able to equally support your brain functionality—allowing you to feel healthier, happier, and more present.

2. Strengthens Your Immune System

IV vitamin therapy also helps enhance your immune system. When you are stressed, sleep-deprived, or not eating a balanced diet, your immune system can become compromised and you can become more susceptible to illness. However, an IV vitamin therapy session can help offset thatand strengthen your immune system once again.

3. Helps Cure Your Hangovers

We all like to have fun,but sometimes we can have a little too much fun. This often results in us experiencing a hangover following an evening of too much drinking. You do not have to suffer through a hangover, however. An IV vitamin therapy session will deliver all the hydration and antioxidants your body needs to recover and get back to feeling great once again.

4. Supports Skin, Nail, and Hair Health

Not only does an IV vitamin therapy drip make you feel great, it also can make you look great. This is because you can have antioxidants and collagen delivered straight into your bloodstream, allowing your body to help fight off signs of aging.

5. Speeds Up Recovery

If you are an athlete or tend to push yourself to the limit in the gym, you likely deal with soreness. An IV vitamin therapy session will deliver all the essential nutrients like amino acids, water, and magnesium to the body so that your muscles can fight off the soreness, and you can get back to performing your best athletically.

How Does IV Therapy Work

So, how exactly does an IV vitamin therapy session work? Here is everything you need to know about what to expect when it comes time to receive this holistic treatment.

1. Book Online in Advance

You can pre-schedule your IV vitamin therapy session in advance with just a few clicks of the button. By simply going online, you can choose the date, time, and location that is most convenient for you. This means that you can arrange for the therapy session to take place in the comfort and privacy of your own home. So long are the days where IV therapys was reserved for hospitals only!

2. Meet the Team of Professionals

At our clinic, we have a team of highly skilled professionals who are experienced in administering IV therapy.

They will work with you to create a customized treatment plan that meets your specific needs and goals.

During your treatment, you will be able to relax in our comfortable and safe setting while our team works to improve your health and well-being.

3. Find a Comfy Seat

The session in total can take up to 40 minutes. You will want to find a place where you are comfortable sitting and can get relaxed. You will likely feel sensations as soon as the IV therapy is connected to your arm.

4. Feel Great the Rest of the Day

The benefits of an IV vitamin therapy session can last up to three days. You will likely feel more rejuvenated, energized, relaxed, and focused. Embrace whatever sensations you are experiencing and know that they are all signs of a healthier and happier you.

5. Schedule Your Next Session

After you have finished up your IV vitamin therapy session, you should go back online and schedule your next appointment. While you will experience many benefits after one session, imagine the benefits you will get to enjoy if you keep this treatment up long term!

Conclusion

Getting an IV vitamin therapy drip is something that is worth a try if you’re looking for a new wellness modality to incorporatet. Chances are, it will very likely become a consistent practice in your long-term wellness routine.

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow