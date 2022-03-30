By Catherine Brown–

Students looking to make their “big break” could find the opportunity by becoming an extra in a local movie.

The upcoming movie Down By The River is looking for actors and extras “from the area who are excited at the prospects of being in a film and can bring their own, authentic selves to the screen.”

That is, locals from Indiana, Louisville, and Lexington are heavily encouraged to apply and audition. No prior acting experience is necessary.

Any student (or faculty or staff member) looking to apply to be an extra in the movie must fill out an application and submit portraits and a short audition video introducing themselves.

Filming is set to begin in May 2022.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal