By Tate Luckey —

The University of Louisville’s Student Activities Board put together the 2nd annual Cards Got Talent show. Hosted by Haley Gumm and Maliyah Spencer, the show was meant to allow students to have fun and display what makes them unique.

Around 60 students attended to watch 8 students display their talents in a variety of ways, including Courtney Bolt performing her original song “Quarterlife Crisis,” and Jacob Lyon’s dazzling magic/yoyo tricks. The clear audience favorites were the 3 group performances by Cardinal Saathiya, Cardinal Bhangra and K’Motion (a K-Pop dance group).

The show was judged by Quanta Taylor (Executive Director of Student Involvement), Leondra Gully (Director of Black and Multiracial Initiatives), Ugonna Okorie (Student Government Association Student Body president) and Dr. Amy Acklin (Director of the Cardinal Marching Band and Pep Band). Maliyah Blevins took 3rd place, and Jacob Lyons won both 2nd prize and The People’s Choice award.

In the end, it was Cardinal Bhangra who took first prize. “They’re always so good, it’s like, give the little guy a chance. It’s a small business type of thing. [Cardinal Bhangra] kills it at every event they’re at,” an anonymous sophomore said.

Miss the live stream? You can watch it here, on the SAB Youtube channel.

The next SAB event is the Spring Concert, featuring Flo Milli, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Tickets can be bought here for $15.

Photos by Anthony Riley // The Louisville Cardinal