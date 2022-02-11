By Anthony Riley–

The University welcomed in the lunar new year Wednesday evening 6-8 at the Red Barn. Hosted by the Asian American and Pacific Islander Student Union, students, staff, and community members all gathered to celebrate the year of the tiger. Chinese lucky money packets (Lai See) were handed out, containing raffle tickets. Chinese lucky charms and an air fryer were among the prizes available to win. Butter mochi and boba tea was served, and a calligraphy drawing workshop showed participants how to write various Chinese words. A traditional dragon dance was held to celebrate the new year.

Photos By Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal