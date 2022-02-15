By Madelin Shelton —

Quintez Brown, a 21-year old U of L student, has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly attempting to shoot Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

Police were called to the campaign headquarters of Greenberg around 10:15 a.m. Monday following reports of multiple gun shots. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said in a police report that Greenberg appeared to be the attempted target. Greenberg was not struck and no injuries were reported, but one of the bullets reportedly grazed the candidate’s clothing.

Brown was then found about a half-mile from the Story Avenue campaign office with a loaded 9mm magazine. According to the arrest report, he also possessed a drawstring bag containing a handgun, handgun case and additional magazines.

In response to the incident, the university sent out a campus safety update via the Rave Alert system. It read, in part, “The University of Louisville was made aware by reports in the media of an off-campus incident which lead to an arrest of a student who resides at the Retreat. Louisville Metro Police Department officers and detectives are on-site at the Retreat working with management as part of an ongoing investigation.”

Brown is a former Opinion editor for The Louisville Cardinal and a former intern and columnist for The Courier-Journal. He also was a member of the MLK Scholars program here at U of L, a civil rights and racial justice activist and the founder 0f From Fields to Arena, an organization committed to providing political education and violence prevention training to youth engaged in hip-hop and athletics.

Brown made headlines last summer after being reported missing, leading to a city-wide search. He was found after nearly two weeks. In a statement released to the public, his family said, “We are asking for privacy and would appreciate everyone’s patience and support while we tend to the most immediate need, which is Quintez’s physical, mental and spiritual needs.”

Most recently, Brown announced his candidacy for Metro Council in District 5.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

Photo Courtesy // Louisville Metro Department of Corrections