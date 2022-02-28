By Tate Luckey —

raiseRED’s 2022 dance marathon fundraised $524,895.22 over the weekend for pediatric cancer research and treatment. While this was more than last year’s total of $507,000, it was clear that the event was about more than just money.

“Even if we raised $5,000, it’s still more than what Kosair had planned for their budget. The numeric amount raised doesn’t matter,” said Aysha Puzhakkaraillath, sponsorship coordinator for raiseRED.

Among those present to speak at the event included Interim President Lori Gonzalez, numerous professors and faculty and Patrick McSweeny, a junior in the school of nursing who battled Leukemia at the age of 5.

“I survived, but it comes with a cost. I lost so much weight, my lungs are affected; the point is, we need better treatments, and we need to be able to give the kids life after cancer. I’m probably one of the lucky ones, as crazy as it sounds. The reality of cancer is that not everyone makes it. The people that do still have issues that affect them for the rest of their lives,” he said.

The top fundraising student organizations were the Indian Student Association (3rd place), SOAR (2nd place) and Porter Scholars (1st place). The top fraternities included Phi Delta Theta (3rd), Sigma Phi Epsilon (2nd) and Sigma Chi (1st). The top sororities were Chi Omega (3rd), Kappa Delta (2nd) and Pi Beta Phi (1st). Among the top colleges were the J.B Speed School of Engineering (3rd), the College of Business (2nd) and the School of Nursing (1st).

“I’m exhausted, but the work has been worth it. A lot of money has been raised for a good cause. This effort has been months leading into what we have, but this was such a strong last push. All 18 hours have been what this is all about,” Sigma Chi member Ethan Shain said.

raiseRED has opened up applications to be on their Executive Board of Directors for 2023, which close Mar. 5. Applications to be an Executive Board Coordinator open on Mar. 20. If you’d like to donate to raiseRED, you can do so here.

