By Mallory Slucher —

The University of Louisville is ringing in the New Year with a new look. On Jan. 17, U of L debuted ‘Here and Beyond,’ a comprehensive rebranding campaign focused on the university’s strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

U of L has spent four years researching a new marketing plan with feedback from thousands of students, alumni, faculty and staff. It also sought input from Kentuckians and other higher education institutions.

The result is a campaign that highlights the university’s research, connection with local and global communities and contributions to student success.

“The ‘Here & Beyond’ campaign is the culmination of a multi-year effort to evolve the university’s brand, getting to the core of who Cardinals are, what we do and why it matters,” Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez said in a statement to the U of L community. “The campaign is especially critical in challenging times like these to celebrate the university’s progress and distinctiveness, and to highlight the brand attributes – including resilience, passion and innovation – that help us create thriving futures for our students, our community and our society.”

The creation of the campaign included photo shoots and a brand video featuring students, faculty, staff and alumni.

The stories in ‘Here and Beyond’ present the accomplishments of individuals like Lexie Raikes, a senior triple-major at U of L who is the only 2021 Truman Scholar from Kentucky, and Andrea Behrman, a professor of neurological surgery and a leader in pediatric spinal cord research.

The campaign comes at a pivotal moment of change for the university with the recent departure of former U of L President Neeli Bendapudi. The ‘Here and Beyond’ campaign is the university’s first comprehensive brand campaign since 2008.

U of L encourages the community to share their Cardinal pride by sharing some of the campaign’s mobile and desktop wallpapers and graphics on social media.

Photo Courtesy // University of Louisville