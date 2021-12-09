By Madelin Shelton —

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi is leaving her post for the same position at Penn State University.

The Penn State board of trustees voted unanimously to confirm her as the university’s 19th president shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Bendapudi addressed her departure in a statement to the U of L community.

“I write with mixed emotions to share with you that I have accepted the position of President of Penn State University,” she said. “Leaders of great institutions are simply temporary stewards called to take great care of the mission and the people and to leave them better than they found them.” She went on to commend the success U of L has seen during her tenure as president, noting accomplishments like record-high research funding, a renewed commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and a stable U of L Foundation.

“I have complete confidence this important work will continue and that the University of Louisville will rise to greater heights,” she said.

Bendapudi will replace current PSU President Eric Barron, who is retiring in June.

Bendapudi is the 18th President of U of L. She was hired in 2018, following her tenure as Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor at the University of Kansas.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

Photo Courtesy // University of Louisville