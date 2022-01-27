By Anna Williams —

Interim President Lori Gonzalez continues to exercise her powers as president with the appointment of Dr. Cherie Dawson-Edwards as vice president for faculty affairs.

Dawson-Edwards currently serves as the U of L associate dean for diversity, engagement, culture and climate. She is also an associate professor in the Criminal Justice department in the College of Arts & Sciences. For her experience and contributions to the university, she received the 2016 University of Louisville College of Arts & Sciences Community Service Award.

“We are confident that her work will touch every part of our university to ensure our faculty known that they are supported,” Gonzalez said of Dawson-Edwards in a statement to the U of L community. “Throughout her career, she has worked tirelessly for institutional and community change, always striving to bring greater equity and inclusion to the policies and practices of organizations.”

Additionally, Dawson-Edwards has served as the department chair for the Arts & Sciences Criminal Justice department, director of the Arts & Sciences Social Change Program and acting director of the Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research.

Dawson-Edwards is engaged outside of the university as well, serving as the Kentucky affiliate representative on the national board of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). She was also recently appointed as the nationwide ACLU deputy affiliate equity office. Part of her duties in these positions include ensuring equity and inclusion are constantly pursued in the search and placement of organizational leaders.

Dawson-Edwards’ service in the provost office will begin Feb. 1, 2022.

Photo Courtesy // University of Louisville