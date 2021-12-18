By Tate Luckey —

It’s the end of the semester. Finals are over, there’s a chill in the air and the annual spirit of gift-giving is upon us.

But, you’re a college student, and just spent the last five months eating nothing but meal swipes and microwave noodles in your dorm as you work away on assignments. What can you possibly afford?

I polled around 100 students and posed to them the question “If you had a budget of $50, what’s the most useful dorm gift you can think to get?”

Oil Diffuser/Wax Heater

Since candles aren’t allowed in dorms, an oil diffuser or wax heater is the perfect way to keep your dorm smelling fresh post-break. junior and Kurz Hall Resident Assistant Marc Ramsingh recommends the ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser, as it’s remote controlled and even has 7 LED settings for those late-night study sessions.

Illuminated Vanity Mirror

“This was my favorite, most useful thing my freshman year,” junior Hannah Walker said about the AirExpectal Illuminated Vanity Mirror. The 72 LED mirror comes with 3 light settings, perfect for getting the right look for your next social event.

Microwave Popcorn Popper

The microwaves in the dorms are definitely subpar, so if you’re looking for a way to pop perfect popcorn every time, the HotPop Microwave Popcorn Popper is perfect for any movie nights you might have. “I actually save money just buying the kernels and oil, it’s super convenient,” sophomore Paige Hensley said.

Dorm Posters

A great way to show your style is by buying posters for your room. Sites like redbubble.com, allposters and icanvas are all quality sites to browse to find the right posters needed to show off your style and decorate your space. U of L even hosts a poster sale during the fall semester early on with local vendors, so be sure to check your emails for when that event arrives!

Now, there are plenty of other great gifts you can get for yourself or your roomie for the holidays, including a Keurig, an electric tea kettle and even 3-month supply of Chegg. Just remember to treat yourself to something that will make your dorm more “you.”

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal