No snow days this Spring: University announces new winter weather policy

By Madelin Shelton —

The University of Louisville recently announced that classes will not be cancelled or delayed this year as a result of weather. The move comes as all classes have transitioned to either hybrid or online formats.

As part of this new policy, the university will announce whether offices will be open or if employees should work from home.

“In cases in which classes continue to meet in-person during severe weather, students should make decisions about attending based on their particular circumstances. Faculty are asked to accommodate those decisions when possible,” University Provost Beth Boehm said in an email to the campus community.

U of L said that when possible, it will announce decisions about morning classes by 6:00 a.m. and decisions about evening classes by 3:30 p.m. Afternoon classes are defined as those that begin at or after 4:15 p.m.

To notify faculty, staff and students of potential changes, the university will utilize a variety of methods including the U of L alert system, a notice on the university home page, a recorded message, a notice on university telephones and postings on the university’s official Facebook and Twitter sites.

If no announcements are sent, it is to be assumed that the university is open and operating on its regular schedule.

Severe weather announcements can be found here.

To sign up for U of L Alerts, click here.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal