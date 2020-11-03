University selects finalists for Executive Vice President and University Provost position

By Madelin Shelton —

The University of Louisville has selected finalists for the Executive Vice President and University Provost (EVPUP) position. Each candidate will participate in an open forum and a Q&A open to the campus community.

The candidates will respond to the following prompt for 15 minutes: Why Provost? Why now? Why U of L? How will you define short-term and long-term success as the next EVPUP at the University of Louisville? The forum will then open up to 45 minutes of Q&A.

For those wishing to attend, the forums will be available in-person, via livestream or by watching the recordings afterward. Virtual attendees can participate via Microsoft Teams Live Event.

Those attending in-person will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines. Seating will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

There are four candidates, each with separate dates and times for their open forum. Their identities, resumé and cover letter will be made available on the Search for EVPUP website shortly before their visit.

Candidate one participated in an open forum Mon., Oct. 26. The recording can be found here. Candidate two will have theirs Thurs., Nov. 5 from 10:00 to 11:10 a.m. in the Ballroom of the Student Activities Center (SAC).

Candidate three’s open forum will take place Mon., Nov. 9 from 10:00-11:10 a.m. in rooms 101 and 102 of the Kosair Charities Clinical and Translational Research Building on the Health Sciences Center (HSC) campus.

Candidate four’s open forum is Thurs., Nov. 12 from 10:00-11:10 a.m. in the Ballroom of the SAC.

Members of the U of L community are invited to fill out the feedback survey for each provost candidate after hearing from them during their campus visit.